Azerbaijan's leading IT Company Cybernet and the National Center for Independent Examination in Kazakhstan signed a co-operation agreement.

Within the framework of the new agreement, Cybernet will adopt and improve integrated information system, developed for the independent assessment of knowledge and skills of health care professionals in Kazakhstan and launched by the company in 2017.

Cybernet has developed an integrated information system for the Republic Center for Health Development of Kazakhstan by request of Kazakhstan Ministry of Health in the framework of World Bank project in 2017. As the National Center for Independent Examination became a self-regulatory organization, Cybernet will adopt earlier launched software according Center’s requirements.

The integrated information system is consisting from such modules as administration, management of the preparation process for the exam, conducting practical skills assessment, forum, webinar, searching module and reporting system. This system provides a theoretical and practical examination for doctors and nurses, graduates of medical schools, residents, interns, college graduates, faculty members. Registration, testing and calculation of results are carried out automatically without the possibility of human factor influence. The system has several levels of information and databases protection, as well as ability to monitor authorized and unauthorized access to any information.

Established in 2004 Cybernet is the leading organization, engaged in creating and implementing IT infrastructures for enterprises, providing technical solutions, developing software of any level of complexities, both in the local market and in the countries of Central Asia. The company actively participates in state projects in Azerbaijan.

