Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) construction project has already been completed by 93 percent, Saltuk Duzyol, head of the TANAP Consortium, said at a press conference in Turkey’s Eskisehir city April 17.

He said that 1,340 kilometers of the pipeline have already been built, adding that TANAP will be connected to Turkey’s national gas distribution network in July 2018.

He noted that the TANAP shareholders already raised $3.75 billion from international financial organizations, while more than $5.6 billion were spent on the project’s implementation. The total cost of the TANAP project is estimated at $8 billion, he added.

TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey. The gas will be delivered to Turkey in 2018 and after completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline's construction the gas will be delivered to Europe in early 2020.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

