Lecture on occasion of 100th anniversary of National Leader held [PHOTO]

29 July 2023 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

In connection with the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, academician Urkhan Alakbarov, rector of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, delivered a lecture on "Heydar Aliyev's Phenomenon in Public Administration and Sustainable Inclusive Development". modern Azerbaijan" for customs officers, Azernews reports, citing to Public Relations Department

It was noted that the national leader, who is a phenomenal personality in the field of public administration, from the first years of his leadership in Azerbaijan has taken important steps regarding the future development strategy of our country. It was his foresight and management model based on strategic thinking skills that created the basis for stable and sustainable development of our country in a short period of time.

It was also emphasized that modern principles and best practices applied by President Ilham Aliyev, a worthy follower of the national leader, are an example in the international world.

