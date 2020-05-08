By Trend

The occupation of Shusha was given a legal assessment, and in this regard, a trial has been held in the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, First Vice Speaker of the Parliament, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Building Ali Huseynli said, Trend reports on May 8.

“Besides the occupation itself, a legal assessment was also given to the situation that created the conditions for the occupation of Shusha. The conditions prevailing as a result of the struggle of those in power and forces claiming power, had simultaneously contributed to the occupation of Shusha. This has been given a full legal assessment, which in no way can be changed. Armenia occupied Shusha,” said Huseynli.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz