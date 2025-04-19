From Silk Road to South Caucasus: China finds willing partner in Azerbaijan [OPINION]
In a world increasingly defined by geopolitical fault lines and economic reordering, a quiet but consequential conference in Beijing this week offered a glimpse into a different kind of future—one that doesn't draw from Western-led paradigms or Eastern autocracies alone, but from a shrewd calibration of both. That conference, the China-Azerbaijan Industrial and Investment Promotion Conference, might have appeared routine in the litany of state-backed economic summits. But its subtext speaks volumes: Azerbaijan, freshly scarred yet energized from its post-conflict recovery, is aligning its economic destiny with China’s global ambitions.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!