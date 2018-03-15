By Trend

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has invited major oil and gas companies, financial and investment structures of the UAE to cooperate in the oil and gas industry, the Turkmen government said in a message March 15.

In particular, Berdimuhamedov, who was on an official visit to the UAE on March 14-15, noted the recent launch of construction of the Afghan section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline.

“The export-import opportunities of both countries create favorable prerequisites for increasing mutual trade turnover,” the message said. “Regular holding of bilateral consultations and economic exhibitions plays an important role in this regard.”

The Turkmen president held a meeting with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE vice-president and prime minister, the ruler of the Emirate of Dubai. The sides exchanged views on the possibilities of strengthening interstate relations and discussed international and regional issues.

The growing interest of the UAE business circles towards the Turkmen market is related to the fact that the Turkmen economy is one of the fastest growing in the world, the Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

Construction of the Turkmen section of the TAPI gas pipeline began in December 2015.

Construction of the Afghan section of the TAPI gas pipeline started Feb. 23, 2018. The pipeline is scheduled to run along the Kandahar-Herat Highway in western Afghanistan, and further through the cities of Quetta and Multan in Pakistan. The pipeline’s route will end in the Indian city of Fazilka.

The total length of the TAPI gas pipeline will be 1,840 kilometers. A 205-kilometer section of the pipeline will run through Turkmenistan, an 816-kilometer section will run through Afghanistan and an 819-kilometer section will go through Pakistan.

---

