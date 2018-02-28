By Trend

Armenian media distorted the opinion voiced by Seyed Hassan Ameli, a representative of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, regarding the Khojaly genocide, Ameli's press service told Trend Feb. 28.

The information spread by the Armenian media is not true, said the press service.

"Seyed Hassan Ameli condemns the Khojaly genocide committed by Armenians against Azerbaijanis, and pays tribute to the victims. This tragedy should not be forgotten. We are ready to take revenge for Karabakh martyrs,” added the press service.

On Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed in the massacre. Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

