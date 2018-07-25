By Rashid Shirinov

Azerbaijan exported 8,000 seedlings of pomegranate trees to Colombia this year, Imran Jumshudov, Head of the State Service for Registration of Plant Varieties and Control of Seeds under Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry, said at a press conference on July 25.

He noted that the seedlings are planted by Azerbaijani technology in Colombia.

Jumshudov added that in general, the material and technical base in the field of plant growing is improving in Azerbaijan, and work in this area continues.

“Every farmer can check for free in the regional laboratories of the state service the quality of seeds to be used for planting,” he said.

Head of the state service added that enterprises, which will deal, in particular, with cleaning, packaging and certification of seeds, are being built in five regions of Azerbaijan.

“We continue the work for obtaining high-quality seeds that will help reduce dependence on imports in this area and can also be exported,” Jumshudov said.

During the press conference, he also noted that Azerbaijan is planning to achieve full self-sufficiency with seeds of the main grain crops in the coming years.

“This year Azerbaijan plans to produce up to 100,000 high-quality grain seeds, whereas last year this figure was 80,000,” the head of the state service said.

Speaking about the possibility of using genetically modified seeds in Azerbaijan, Jumshudov noted that such cases are being stopped.

“Such seeds can enter the country only for the use in research purposes,” he said.

