By Trend

A resolution has been unanimously adopted on supporting international efforts to assist Afghanistan at the next meeting of the UN Security Council, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said in his message on this issue.

In this document the UN Security Council, a special role is assigned to the measures being implemented to revive the socio-economic infrastructure of Afghanistan.

The Security Council, on the basis of the initiatives put forward, supported the efforts to strengthen economic cooperation in the region and urged all countries to undertake the necessary work in this direction.

The Agreement on the establishment of the transit, trade and transport corridor Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey (Lapis Lazuli) is among these initiatives.

In November 2017, the Turkmen parliament ratified this agreement, which had been signed in Ashgabat by foreign ministry officials of Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

It is expected that the railways and motorways will connect the city of Turgundi in the Afghan province of Herat with Ashgabat, and then with the Caspian port of Turkmenbashi. The corridor will run until Baku, then through Tbilisi to Ankara with branches to Poti and Batumi, and further from Ankara to Istanbul.

The project’s budget, which is aimed at facilitating transit logistics and simplifying customs procedures, is estimated at $2 billion.

The project is designed to increase the economic integration of the region and the volume of trade.

