By Akbar Mammadov

According to the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Minister of Defense, Special Forces Units of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces have conducted tactical-special exercises, the ministry said on May 7.

During the training, Special Forces' groups carried actions to seize the command post and military facility of the imaginary enemy at a suitable time for the assault, ambushing in the depths of its defense lines.

The Special Forces particularly focused on the the organization of covert movement and the destruction of sabotage-reconnaissance groups of the imaginary enemy.

Then, the Special Forces demonstrated exemplary performances with the use of hand-to-hand fighting elements.

