The visit of representatives of the Azerbaijani Air Force to Russian enterprises manufacturing military aircraft is a clear example of a high level of military-technical cooperation between the two countries, Colonel Lieutenant of the reserve Rovshan Hashimov, who served in the Azerbaijani Air Force for a long time, told Trend.

“The large-scale reforms carried out in the Air Force of our country have ensured that Azerbaijan has won a great advantage over Armenia in the field of military aviation, in particular, in terms of combat capabilities in air operations,” Hasimov said.

He noted that the ongoing negotiations on the supply of Su-35 and MiG-35 aircraft to Azerbaijan will certainly allow to further strengthen the country's air force.

“In order to more clearly present this picture, I would like to pay attention to the flight performance and combat capabilities of these aircraft. The advantage of these multi-functional and highly maneuverable combat aircraft is that they belong to the 4++ generation,” said

The capabilities of fighter aircraft of other generations were expanded only through modernization. Moreover, these aircraft can fly as far as possible: Su-35 - at 4,500 km, MiG-35 - at 3,500 km.

“Both aircraft, with an open architecture, are equipped with a new type of radar for target detection and digital defense systems of electronic equipment, which play an important role in the conduct of local warfare. This allows the aircraft to use all modern types of aviation weapons," said Hashimov.

“The Su-35, which has the latest technology, uses R-37M air-to-air missiles, whose speed exceeds the speed of sound, can, and destroys targets at a distance of up to 300 km. There are 12 and 9 suspension points on the MiG-35 and Su-35 aircraft respectively, to accommodate aviation weapons. They have a potential to effectively attack the ground and surface targets from precision weapons without entering the enemy’s air defense destruction zone,” the colonel lieutenant said.

“Su-35 can be equipped with air-to-air missiles R-73, R-77, R-27, air-to-ground missiles X-25, X-29, X-38, anti-ship missiles X-31, X -35, X-59 and adjustable bombs KAB-500KR, KAB-1500KR, MiG-35 aircraft - air-to-air missiles R-73, R-77, R-27, air-to-ground missiles X- 25, X-29, X-38, anti-ship missiles X-31 and adjustable bombs KAB-500L, KAB-500KR. Su-35 and MiG-35 are capable of simultaneously detecting, tracking and destroying several air targets at once,” said Hashimov.

“The inclusion of modern Su-35 and MiG-35 fighters in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Air Force will significantly increase the support of our troops from the air and will allow destroying ground military and strategic targets of the enemy," he added.

