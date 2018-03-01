By Trend

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving an agreement on military cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Moldova.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan is charged with ensuring the implementation of the agreement after its entry into force.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should inform the Moldovan government on the implementation of the necessary domestic procedures in connection with the agreement’s entry into force.

The agreement on military cooperation between the two countries was signed in Chisinau on April 24 and in Baku on June 12, 2017.

---

