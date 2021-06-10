By Laman Ismayilova

The Winner of the ANIMAFILM Festival has a great chance to travel to France.

The festival is pleased to announce an award for category "Best Azerbaijani Short Animated Film" in partnership with the French Embassy in Azerbaijan, ​​the French Institute in Azerbaijan (IFA) and with the support of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

This year's winner of this category will have a chance to attend in 2022 Annecy Festival in France and receive professional MIFA accreditation. Trip to Annecy, France (flights and accommodation) for the winner will be offered by IFA.

Submission rules for animated films:

- Deadline for applications: 30.06.2020

- Films should be sent via FilmFreeway platform: https://filmfreeway.com/ANIMAFILM-Baku_International_Animation_Festival

- The film must be shot after January 1, 2019

- More than 50 percent of the film must be an animation

- There are no limitations in the animation techniques used in the film

- There are no limitations in the theme of animated films

For more information: https://animafilm.az/en/submission/

Notably, the film "The Crow" by Fidan Akhundova was named "Best Azerbaijani short animated film" at the third ANIMAFILM Festival.

The winner in this category, Fidan Akhundova, will travel to the Annecy Festival this June.

This award is the result of the cooperation between ANIMAFILM Festival, French Institute in Azerbaijan and the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

The fourth ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival will be held in Baku on October 20-24, 2021.

The five-day festival will feature dozens of foreign and local animated films for kids and adults. The theme of this year's festival is "DISABILITY".

Founded in 2018, ANIMAFILM is the first and only international animation festival in Azerbaijan.

The festival focuses on bringing together local and foreign audiences as well as professionals on a single platform. It also contributes to the training of young talents and actively promotes and develops the art of animation in Azerbaijan.

