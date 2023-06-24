Russia may face US army at some point in South Caucasus

24 June 2023 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud

To protect the borders of Armenia, the US military is already involved in the South Caucasus. It could also increase the United States' appetite to establish a military base in the region in the future.

The idea of attracting the West to the region arose against the backdrop of numerous accusations and provocative statements by Yerevan against Russia and the Russian peacekeeping contingent. In their opinion, in addition to free access to military facilities on the territory of Armenia, the US military may even seize Russian military bases in the future. Armenia's orientation towards NATO and America may eventually lead to Armenia's withdrawal from the CSTO.

In general, the intention of the United States to come to the South Caucasus is not only an unusual event, but also cannot be considered pleasant. And most interestingly it is carried out through the hands of Armenia - a pro-Western state but yet under Russian control.

It should be noted that there were similar discussions by Armenia earlier about bringing the West to the region. However, the USA refused to come to the region with its army. The reason is clear - Russia. Given the current situation, the question arises: can the US army, which is trying to take advantage of the processes taking place in Russia, be brought closer to the South Caucasus?

Speaking to Azernews, Russian political analyst Pavel Klachkov and political analyst Sadraddin Soltan, head of the Middle East Think Tank, commented on the above issue.

According to the Russian expert, at the moment even thinking the US Army to come to the region is completely unrealistic: "The United States today does not dare to do this. Because the Americans, with their bitter experience in Vietnam, and Afghanistan, prefer to fight by proxy. This is also very comfortable for them," he said.

The expert spoke about the best "technique" of the West, according to which it is profitable and convenient for them to "fight".

"America actually has such a technology that they don't need to pull the trigger and shed blood like some other countries. The weapon of the United States is to escalate tensions in conflict zones and tear people apart. With these skills and technique, they can destabilize anywhere and increase the number of victims," Klachkov emphasized.

The expert clarified the possibility of a conflict between the West and Russia in the worst case. According to him, the West is not yet brave enough to confront Russia. However, in Klachkov's opinion, a clash between the US and Russian peacekeepers in the South Caucasus may be inevitable.

"Russia was facing the West along the entire perimeter of the border, with the exception of the border of China. That is, unconditional collisions are possible everywhere; possibly on the northern border, and on the eastern, and on the western. Of course, it is not very profitable for Russia to face some kind of aggravation on the southern border now. But I think that we are ready for it. And yes, it is quite possible that the peacekeeping confrontation between Russia and the West is global in nature," he noted.

Political analyst Sadraddin Soltan, approaching the issue from the context of Russia and Iran, noted the presence of the United States in the region as follows: "This is actually the South Caucasus issue, where the events in Armenia and the region should be resolved without the intervention of Russia and Iran. That is, Russia and Iran should be removed from the South Caucasus and should not have the opportunity to influence.

In addition, one of the prospective steps regarding Armenia is the removal of the Russian military base from the country. Armenians held many protests in this direction. Even before and after Pashinyan came to power, and it is still going on.

Even after the end of the war, Pashinyan announced an alternative to the CSTO and called for the deployment of peacekeepers from the observation mission of NATO, the United States and international forces in the border region between Azerbaijan and Armenia. However, this step could not be realized as the agreement on military cooperation was not signed between them.

On the other hand, the USA still thinks Armenian an unreliable and unstable government. Because Nikol makes an anti-Russian statement in the morning, and turns his swapped statement in the opposite direction in the evening. The arriving of the US army in the region is of great wishes of the Armenian authorities. Its realization so soon means the withdrawal of the Russian military base from Armenia and the termination of Iran's interests in Armenia and Iran-Armenia agreements. On the other hand, the border troops of the Russian federal security service protect the Iran-Armenia state border. In this case, the US is not expected to come to the region soon and easily. Therefore, state relations can be characterized not by statements, but by actions. As for Iran, at the level of political commentators, this step of Armenia can only be condemned by the official Tehran.," the expert concluded.

Rena Murshud is AzerNews' staff journalist

