By Trend

The National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan’s Baku hosted the award ceremony for the winners and prize-winners of the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships among women's and men's groups, as well as mixed pairs in the combined exercise program on March 11, Trend reports.

Among the women's groups, a trio from Belgium has won the gold, a women's group from Portugal got the silver, and the US athletes won the bronze medals.

Amongst the mixed pairs, Bram Roettger and Helena Heijens (Belgium) took the first step of the podium, Natasha Hutchinson and Dylan Howells (Great Britain) came in second, Daniel Blintsov and Pia Schuetze (Germany) ranked third.

Among the men's groups, the UK team won the gold medal, the Belgian athletes ranked second, and the team of Israel took the third position.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 10-13. Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups are demonstrating the balance, tempo, and combined exercises at the competitions.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz