By Laman Ismayilova

The U23 World Wrestling Championships will be held in Serbia on November 1-7.

The national women's wrestling team, which will take part in the World Cup, continues training in Baku.

The training camp, led by head coach Aslan Aghayev and coach Rovshan Umudov, will last until October 31. The team, which trains at the Olympic Wrestling Center, will leave for Serbia on November 1.

It should be noted that female wrestlers will perform at the world championship on November 3-5.

The U23 World Wrestling Championships are the Amateur Wrestling World Championship for athletes under 23 years old and is organized by United World Wrestling. The tournament was established in 2017.

