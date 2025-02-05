Traffic flows controls using AI in Kazakhstan

5 February 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In Kazakhstan, the development of the digital platform "E-zholdary" has begun, designed to monitor the state of national, local and urban highways, Azernews reports.

This was stated by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, instructing the Ministries of Transport and digital Development to ensure the pilot launch of this platform by the end of this year.

The Prime Minister noted that it is necessary to introduce modern IT technologies and artificial intelligence into traffic management, stressing that digital solutions can be scaled throughout the country.

"Domestic IT companies are able to actively promote the development of the road industry, improve the quality of services provided, simplify procedures, and, most importantly, effectively manage logistics. Therefore, the Ministries of Transport and digitalization have been instructed to conduct an audit of all digital services available on the market within two months and ensure their active implementation," the Prime Minister said.

He also touched upon the increasing frequency of mass traffic accidents. The Prime Minister recalled that in early January, a high-profile accident occurred on the Astana-Shchuchinsk highway, where about a hundred cars collided. A similar incident was recorded on the Astana-Karaganda road.

"This shows that the existing methods of preventing the deterioration of weather conditions and accidents are not effective enough. Best practices should be used to reduce the maximum speed in winter and bad weather," Bektenov stressed.