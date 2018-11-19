By Trend

Days of Tajikistan’s Culture will take place in the Qatari capital of Doha from November 22-28, according to the press center of the Ministry of Culture (MoC) of Tajikistan, news.tj reports.

Tajik delegation will be led by Minister of Culture Shamsiddin Orumbekov.

Tajik known singers Dalvaltmand Kholov, Khujastai Mirzovali, Fotima Mashrabova, Sitora Karomatullo, Amirjon Rouziyev, Damirbek Olimov and the dance ensemble “Parastou” will represent Tajikistan’ culture in Doha.

Besides, exhibitions of works by known Tajik painters, photographers and craftspeople will be organized in Doha.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the State of Qatar were established on December 13, 1994, and the Embassy of the State of Qatar started functioning in Tajikistan in November 2012. In July 2013, the State of Qatar appointed its Ambassador to the Republic of Tajikistan. Tajikistan opened its Embassy in the State of Qatar in December 2012. In May 2013, the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the State of Qatar was appointed.

However, currently there are few substantive projects linking Tajikistan and Qatar. One is the Qatari Diar real estate company’s luxury residence complex the “Diar Dushanbe” and the nearly-completed monumental mosque in the Tajik capital. The mosque aims to be the largest in Central Asia and accommodate 115,000 worshippers.

During his visit to Doha in February 2017, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and his team presented their Qatari counterparts with a laundry list of potential investment and spheres of cooperation: from hydropower and water to transportation, agriculture, light industry, mining, and scientific exchanges. The president also highlighted the country’s four free trade zones as open for Qatari business, and pushed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Qatar Stock Exchange and Tajikistan’s Central Asia Stock Exchange, established in April 2015.

