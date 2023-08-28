Azernews.Az

Monday August 28 2023

Azerbaijan's exports of oil & oil products to Croatia exceed 0.5 mln tons for half year

28 August 2023 11:37 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's exports of oil & oil products to Croatia exceed 0.5 mln tons for half year

Azerbaijan exported 538,320 tons of crude oil and oil products to Croatia from January through July 2023. According to Azernews, this accounted for 3 percent of the total volume of raw materials exported from Azerbaijan during this period.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more