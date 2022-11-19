Makarov pistol confiscated from Azerbaijani passenger at Heydar Aliyev Int'l Airport

19 November 2022 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Makarov pistol was confiscated from an Azerbaijani passenger during the pre-flight inspection at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC told Trend.

The handgun was found by the Aviation Security Department employees.

"The incident has been documented, the passenger has been handed over to law enforcement officers for further investigation," AZAL said.

