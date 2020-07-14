By Trend

Soldiers and people in the frontline zone have high fighting spirit, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry Vagif Dargahli told reporters, Trend reports.

Dargahli said that the citizens living at the frontline fully trust the Azerbaijani army.

"The fighting spirit of both servicemen and the people living in the frontline zone is extremely high. Our people believe in the Azerbaijani army. Our army is ready to fulfill any tasks set by the supreme commander," Dargahli said.

---

