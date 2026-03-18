Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Khanoba posted on social media [VIDEO]

18 March 2026 23:56 (UTC+04:00)

The post reads: “I have been celebrating Novruz in Garabagh for six years. The first time was in 2021, and since then, every year on the eve of Novruz, I have been in Garabagh, where we light the Novruz bonfire together. This is a great happiness.”

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the village of Khanoba in the Khojavend district was posted on his social media accounts, AzerNEWS reports.

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