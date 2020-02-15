By Trend

At the meeting of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) on Feb. 15, the appeal by candidate from the 77th Astara constituency Rashad Hasanov and other candidates was considered, said Valida Kazimova, a member of the CEC, Trend reports Feb. 15.

Kazimova noted that the CEC considered the complaints of three candidates.

“The violations weren’t confirmed, therefore the complaints didn’t affect the election results,” the CEC member added.

It was decided to uphold the results of the vote on the 77th Astara constituency.

Rashad Mahmudov is the leading candidate from this constituency.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz