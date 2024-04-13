Azerbaijani servicemen's moral-psychological training is at high level, Defense Ministry [PHOTOS]

13 April 2024 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

According to the training plan for the current year, the measures taken in education of military personnel are continued, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense.

“Socio-political training classes are regularly held in order to maintain the combat and moral-psychological training of servicemen in the Azerbaijan Army at a high level.

Enlightening talks and exchange of ideas are held with the military personnel, they are given detailed information about the historical significance of the diplomatic activity of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, and also the questions of the personnel are answered and the necessary recommendations are given regarding their services.

In the training classes, all servicemen demonstrate their determination to protect the Motherland from any threats and dangers,” the ministry added.

---

