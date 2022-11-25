Group of Azerbaijani Lankaran State University's employees awarded 'Taraggi' medal

25 November 2022 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on awarding the Lankaran State University's employees with the "Taraggi" medal.

Following the decree, Malahat Aghayeva, Kamal Mahmudov and Anvar Shahgubadbayli have been presented with the "Taraggi" medal on the occasion of the university's 30th anniversary and for their services in the development of Azerbaijan's education.

---

