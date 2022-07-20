EU-Azerbaijan MoU on energy is victory for both sides – Matthew Bryza

20 July 2022 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The memorandum of understanding signed between the EU and Azerbaijan on July 18 is a victory for both sides, and especially for Azerbaijan in terms of being treated as the EU's strategic partner, the former US ambassador to Azerbaijan, Matthew Bryza told Trend.

“This latest memorandum of understanding between the EU and Azerbaijan on strategic energy partnership is quite significant. It is a broad agreement that reflects and balances the primary interests of each party and harmonizes them. One of the passages talks about how the sides promise to work together to ensure stable and predictable delivery of natural gas to the EU. So that’s a key goal for the EU to get non-Russian natural gas. But then continues to say in a manner that is consistent with the EU’s long-term decarbonization objectives. So, the EU is saying “we want gas, we need it now, but over time we want to consume less and less gas, because we have our decarbonization objectives”. Then it says, it is based on the long-term partnership between the sides and the principle of market-oriented pricing. So, market-oriented pricing is what Azerbaijan really wants. It wants to know that over time it can rely on prices determined by the energy market rather than by governments when selling its natural gas. Azerbaijan also wants to make sure that the EU will indeed continue investing in natural gas infrastructure, even as if it pursues its decarbonization goals. That’s one important set of points,” he said.

Bryza noted that another important set of points is that the EU acknowledges that natural gas will continue to play an important role in its energy consumption and electricity generation until 2030 and that after 2030 the EU will over time replace natural gas with renewable energy sources with the objective of being carbon neutral by 2050.

“Again, the EU is offering Azerbaijan assurances that at least for the next eight years natural gas will be an important part of the EU’s energy mix in terms of consumption, but after the EU will start to try to decrease its consumption of natural gas. That’s a really important point because in recent months, before the war in Ukraine, EU looked like it might be preparing to eliminate natural gas as a source of green energy that would then prevent continued investment by the EU in natural gas projects. It is now clear that the EU wants to continue investing in natural gas infrastructure and buying natural gas. Because obviously, it faces urgent need to move away from Russian-sourced gas. But again, the EU wants to do all of this in conjunction with its goals of carbon-neutrality by 2050,” said the former US ambassador.

He went on to add that there are a lot of discussions about renewable energy and cooperation between the private sector and public sector companies to develop the technologies and capabilities to deliver green energy from Azerbaijan to Europe.