Meetings at Munich conference were expression of global support for Azerbaijan's superior position

On February 17, President Ilham Aliyev held a joint meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister of the Armenia Republic Nikol Pashinyan at the initiative of the German Chancellor. During the meeting, they exchanged views on bilateral relations.

After the meeting, the Armenian PM met with representatives of the Armenian community in Munich. Within the framework of the meeting, Pashinyan told Armenian community representatives about the conference and the "difficulties" facing Armenia.

Pashinyan noted that Garabagh's right to self-determination is not supported by the international community, which is why Armenia waged this conflict not only against Azerbaijan but against the whole world.

Shahla Jalilzade, research fellow International Relations Specialist commenting on the subject for Azernews, said that Azerbaijan’s victory in Garabagh is difficult to accept for the Armenian community. She added that Pashinyan is trying to inform them that there is no other way.

“It seems that it is too difficult for the Armenian community to understand and accept Azerbaijan's victory in Garabagh, and Pashinyan trying to explain to them that there is no other way,”

Expert drew attention to the so-called Artsakh Republic, an unrecognized or de facto state, that Armenia tried to create in Azerbaijan's territories. She said Pashinyan himself reminded that no country in the world had supported the independence of the so-called regime when he declared that there was no international community support in Garabagh.

“When Nikol Pashinyan declares that "Garabagh’s right of self-determination" is not supported by the international community”, he means that no country in the world has supported the "independence" of the so-called regime so far and will not support it in the future,”

Shahla Jalilzade reminded that several states have called on the countries of the world to recognize this regime. But she added none of them had taken any steps in this direction because everyone knew that this would be against international law.

“We know that the French Parliament called on the government to recognize the so-called "Republic of Artsakh". However, governments have never dared to take a real step in this direction, because it would mean a clear violation of international law,”

The expert also reminded that one of the questions addressed to Nikol Pashinyan about his resignation. She said the Armenian diaspora sees the Prime Minister as the cause of Garabagh.

“At the meeting with the Armenian community within the conference one of the questions addressed to Pashinyan was: "You have lost Karabakh too, when will you leave power?" It means that the global Armenian network considers Pashinyan and his political line as the cause of the loss of Garabagh, and draws strategic plans and projects to restore the so-called regime, but in the background of all this, Pashinyan, who is a pragmatic politician, dictates the realities to them,”

Shahla Jalilzade added that the Armenian Prime Minister trying to implement President Ilham Aliyev’s thoughts on the normalization process between 2 countries.

“Pashinyan implements the formula that Ilham Aliyev announced in his swearing-in speech - the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations should be out of the agenda,”

She noted that Azerbaijan and Armenian work on peace agreement suggests new regional projects in upcoming years.

“The emphasis placed on continuing the work on the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty at the tripartite meeting held within the framework of the conference suggests that new regional projects and global initiatives will be on the agenda in the upcoming period,”

Expert touched on the COP29 which will be held in Baku. She added that if the relations normalize, Pashinyan also participate in the event, because the Armenian President participated in COP28.

“As we all know COP-29 will be held in Baku. Armenia's agreement to it, Ilham Aliyev's meeting with the US President's special representative in Munich and inviting him to the event in Baku, create speculation that if relations normalize, maybe Pashinyan also will participate in COP-29 in Baku. I reminded that the President of Armenia participated in COP-28,”

Shahla Jalilzade also stated that in terms of regional communications, this year would be decisive. She added that opinions expressed at the Munich conference were the real proof of international support for Azerbaijan.

“We can say that 2024 will be decisive in terms of regional communications and demarcation of borders because this is also necessary for the world powers. The meetings and opinions expressed at the Munich conference were an expression of global support for Azerbaijan's superior position in all these directions,” Shahla Jalilzade said.

