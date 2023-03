11 March 2023 16:37 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the establishment of an Organizing Committee in connection with the 7th International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sport (MINEPS VII) to be held in Baku in 2023, Azernews reports.

The full text of the order can be found here.

To be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz