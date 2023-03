Official upbeat about Azerbaijan-Bulgaria co-op

11 March 2023 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Former Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva hailed cooperation between Bulgaria and Azernews, Azernews reports.

She made the remarks during the panel session within the X Global Baku Forum.

"Bulgaria doesn't only cooperate on energy matters with Azerbaijan, there is a reliable partnership between us. We have to study the experience of Azerbaijan. The country invests both in oil and gas and in renewable energy sources. We should also learn to do this," Zaharieva said.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum kicked off on March 9. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The Forum is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.

