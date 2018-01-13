By Trend

As of Jan. 1, 2018, Uzbekistan registered 5,517 operating companies with the participation of foreign capital, of which 3,087 are joint ventures and 2,430 are foreign companies.

In January-December 2017, 863 companies with the participation of foreign capital were re-established in the republic, of which the bulk is in Tashkent city (535), regions of Tashkent (88) and Samarkand (56). Few number of newly created companies with foreign capital participation are in Navoi (three), Kashkadarya (six) and Surkhandarya (nine) regions.

As for the types of economic activity, most of them operate in industry - 2,438 (44.2 percent), trade - 1,055 (19.1 percent), other types - 993 (18 ,4 percent), while few operate in health care and social services - 74 (1.3 percent), information and communication - 126 (2.3 percent), agriculture, forestry and fisheries - 159 (2.9 percent), , transportation and storage - 161 (2.9 percent), accommodation and meals services - 220 (four percent and construction - 291 (5.3 percent).

In total 5,517 companies are operating in Uzbekistan with the participation of foreign capital. Of these, 70.8 percent (3,905) account for non-CIS countries, and 29.2 percent (1,612) for the CIS countries.

Among the CIS countries, the number of companies with the participation of Russian capital are 1,035, with the participation of Kazakhstan - 281, Azerbaijan - 91, Ukraine - 58, Kyrgyzstan - 57 and other countries - 90.

Of the 3,905 companies with foreign capital, 812 companies account for China, 510 for the Republic of Korea, 508 for Turkey, 503 for Great Britain, 189 for the United States, 129 for Iran, 125 for India, 123 for Afghanistan, 114 for Afghanistan and other countries - 894.

