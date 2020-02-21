By Trend

A complaint in connection with violations at several polling stations of 125th Zangilan-Gubadli constituency was considered at the meeting of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC), Trend reports referring to CEC.

CEC member Tofig Hasanov said that it was revealed that violations were committed in some constituencies.

Hasanov said that this gives legal grounds to announce the voting results on the 1st, 10th, 13th, 32nd, 36th, 37th, 38th, 39th, 40th, 55th, 59th invalid.

Hasanov proposed to annul the election results in these constituencies. The proposal was adopted as a result of the vote.

---

