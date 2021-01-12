By Laman Ismayilova

The Ministry of Culture and the State Art Gallery invite everyone to enjoy a virtual meeting with artists living in the country's regions on January 14.

The director of the State Art Gallery Galib Gasimov will take part in the meeting aimed at developing a network of artists living in the regions.

The meeting will focus on creating an additional basis for the recognition of talented artists and further expanding partnership on this area.

Moreover, the State Art Gallery will host a live meeting with the artist Fakhri Abbasov on January 15. The meeting will be held on Instagram.

At the meeting, the artist will talk about the impact of current processes in the world and in Azerbaijan on creativity. He will also answer all questions from the audience.

Founded in 1975, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery displays more than 14,000 paintings, graphics, sculptures, decorative and applied arts and contemporary art examples.

The main activities of the gallery include preservation and restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, researches on the current situation and prospects of the fine arts and decorative-applied arts and much more.

The majority of exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad are mainly composed of the works stored in the gallery.

The State Art Gallery regularly successfully holds various art projects, lectures and other events.

