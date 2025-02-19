CBA approves guidelines for green and sustainability-linked loans

19 February 2025 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

One of the main pillars of the “Roadmap for Sustainable Finance: 2023-2026” of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is the formation of an ecosystem for sustainable financial flows.

In this regard, the “Guidelines on Green and Sustainability-Linked Loans” were approved by the Board of the Central Bank, Azernews reports, citing the CBA.

According to the information, the main purpose of the guidelines is to ensure the formation and promotion of green and sustainability-linked lending. The guidelines were developed taking into account the “Green Loan Principles” and “Sustainability-Linked Loan Principles” widely used in international financial markets.

The document sets out recommendations for credit institutions on granting green and sustainability-linked loans.

The guidelines include recommendations on the development of internal policies and regulations for credit institutions on the management of green and sustainability-linked loan portfolios and the definition of the overall governance framework.

The “Guidelines on Green and Sustainability-Related Lending” document can be viewed at the following link:

https://uploads.cbar.az/assets/bac813a8cef6b067a93593180.pdf