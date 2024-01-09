Azernews.Az

Cabinet of Ministers approves fees for entrepreneurs to use procurement portal in Azerbaijan

9 January 2024 15:22 (UTC+04:00)
Nigar Hasanova
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the decision named Amounts of the Usage Fee Paid for Using the Unified Internet Portal of State Procurement and the Participation Fee Paid for Submitting Proposals, their Payment, Refund, and Distribution of the Paid Funds, and the Rules for Their use.

