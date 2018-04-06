Barama Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center operating with the support of Azercell Telecom and PASHA Bank continues the projects aimed for the development of entrepreneurship in the country.

“Happy Moments” startup established at Barama Center, which is the first and only sales portal in the country in terms of the type of service offered, has recently started its operation.

“Happy Moments” is the first portal that facilitates the sales of various types of services in Azerbaijan. The portal is mainly aimed to provide people an opportunity to choose an extraordinary gift without losing any time. Hence, https://happymoments.az offers online sale of various types of services as a gift.

Ulviyya Akbarova and Suleyman Baghirli, the authors and founders of the startup, informed about the project noting that “Happy Moments” already covers all service sectors in Azerbaijan and visitors may find a product in any sector from the portal.

In order to facilitate the product selection process, the portal allows you to make a choice in two distinguishing directions via the menus called “Gifts” and “For whom”. Each menu contains main categories and sub-categories.

“Gifts” menu includes main categories, such as “Active sports”, “Courses and trainings”, “Entertainment”, “Photo session and portrait”, “Travels and tours”, “Beauty” and “Health” and relevant sub-categories.

“For whom” menu contains categories, such as “women”, “men”, “children”, “couples” and “parents”. In addition to speeding up the selection of gift, this menu also helps customers to make an extraordinary and creative choice for a person he/she is buying the gift.

A service/product purchased via the portal is delivered either electronically or in a special gift parcel on the preference of the buyer.

Other advantage of “Happy Moments” is a special “Happy Moments Gift card” offered to customers who have a difficulty to choose among the products. By purchasing a gift card of various amounts, you let the person that you intend to buy a gift for choose a product that he/she prefers.

“Happy Moments” offers products and services for retail and corporate sectors. Retail sales is conduced online for any individual while corporate sales is intended for employees of a company, so it is run offline. However, “Happy Moments Gift card”, which companies mostly prefer as a present, enables company employees to make their purchases online.

Notably, Barama Center of Azercell Telecom has made a number of achievements during nine years of its operation. More than 70 projects were launched at the center and 40 of them completed successfully. Currently, there are companies established at Barama that successfully run its operations.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory (excluding 20% of the occupied territories) and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, Mobile Customer Care office, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

---

