Azerbaijan's Prime Minister meets with President of World Aquatics [PHOTOS]

19 November 2025 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov held a meeting with Hussein Al-Musallam, President of World Aquatics, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the development of physical education and sports is one of the main priorities of Azerbaijan's state policy, and athletes have always received special attention and support from the government.

The Prime Minister provided information on the modern sports infrastructure established in Azerbaijan in recent years. It was noted that the country has set an exemplary standard in this field through the construction of dozens of Olympic sports complexes, including in regional areas.

As a result, Azerbaijan has successfully hosted numerous international competitions and world-class events. Discussions also focused on the development of aquatic sports in the country, increasing public participation, and expanding cooperation with World Aquatics.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, as well as Zaur Aliyev, President of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation.

Note that World Aquatics serves as the global governing body for aquatic sports, managing competitions in swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming, and high diving.

Established in 1908, its mission is to promote the growth of aquatic sports worldwide and ensure fair competition for athletes. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, the organization comprises 209 national member federations across five continents and is officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).