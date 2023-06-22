Kyrgyzstan interested in Germany's achievements in renewable energy sources

22 June 2023 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

Kyrgyzstan is interested in development of cooperation with Germany in trade, economic and technological spheres, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg.

The head of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said after negotiations with the Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

According to him, the country has a significant potential in the field of renewable energy sources. The Kyrgyz side is very interested in the achievements and technologies of Germany in this field. The republic is interested in German technologies for the production of green hydrogen — the fuel of the future.

He stressed that there were examples of successful operation of German business in the country. The Kyrgyz Republic intends to continue supporting German business in every possible way. The Cabinet of Ministers is working on creation of favorable conditions for all foreign investors.

The president mentioned the Kyrgyz-German Business Council, established in 2022. This is a convenient platform for interaction between entrepreneurs of the two countries, as well as maintaining a direct dialogue with representatives of government agencies. Sadyr Japarov reminded about the status of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP+) granted to Kyrgyzstan by the European Union in January 2016. Application of the system increased the volume of exports of domestic products to European countries, but it did not give the expected boost.

«One of the reasons for the problem is the lack of laboratories to certify products according to EU standards. In this regard, I ask you to consider the possibility of joint implementation of the project in the framework of public-private partnership to create a pilot laboratory for the certification of agricultural products, which will be recognized in Germany and other countries of the European Union,» the head of state said.

