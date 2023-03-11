US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations back in Baku

11 March 2023 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

US Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono returned to Baku to have an additional meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov who was out of the country earlier in the week, Azernews reports.

“In both Yerevan and Baku, the Senior Advisor met with senior officials to advance the peace process. While he was still in the region SACN Bono appreciated the opportunity to meet with Foreign Minister Bayramov. As SACN Bono said in his press engagements in both countries – the US is committed to helping Azerbaijan and Armenia reach a durable peace,” a source said.

To recap, the official visited Azerbaijan on March 6. During his visit to Baku, SACN Bono met with government officials to advance the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Bono underscored the US support for the renewed focus on a peace process, including through direct conversation.

