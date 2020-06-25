By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has sent medical supplies to Afghanistan to help it fight against COVID-19, Embassy of Afghanistan in Azerbaijan reported in its official Facebook page on June 25.

The medical and humanitarian aid, amounting to 4,5 tons was delivered from Baku to Kabul by plane on June 25.

The Embassy, on behalf of the people of Afghanistan, expressed their gratitude to Azerbaijan for their support.

It should be noted that earlier, on June 9, President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan made individual donations to the World Health Organization, and humanitarian assistance to 29 WHO member countries, including $5 million to Iran during the COVID-19 pandemic.

