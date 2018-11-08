By Trend

The aircraft of Turk Hava Yolları company operating the first flight from the new Istanbul airport has landed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Having departed from Istanbul at 09:30 (GMT + 3), the aircraft landed in Baku at 13:25.

Starting from today, one flight from Istanbul Airport to Baku will be carried out daily, the media reported.

The opening ceremony of the new airport in Istanbul was held on October 29 and was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey Mehmet Cahit Turhan.

The Ataturk Airport in Istanbul will end operating flights at 00:00 (GMT +3) on Dec. 31. Beginning from 00:00 (GMT +3) on Dec. 31, all passenger and cargo flights will be operated from the third airport of Istanbul.

---

