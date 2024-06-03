Kazakhstan excludes Taliban from list of terrorist organizations

3 June 2024 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan has excluded the Taliban movement from the list of terrorist organizations in order to develop economic cooperation with Afghanistan, Azernews reports.

"Kazakhstan has excluded them from the list of terrorists, taking into account the importance of developing trade and economic cooperation with Afghanistan and the long-term influence of the Taliban movement in the country," the President of Kazakhstan said.

According to him, one of the strategic tasks at the current stage is the active involvement of Afghanistan in relations in the region. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also called for support for the UN initiative to establish a regional center for sustainable development goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

---

