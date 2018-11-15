By Trend

“The cultural committee that has been formed as part of the Iran-Russia Cooperation Commission has brought new opportunities for both countries to expand cultural relations,” Abbas Salehi told Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).



Salehi departed Tehran for Moscow on Wednesday to take part in the VII St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum, due to be held in St. Petersburg, Russian Federation, November 15 – 17.



He expressed hope that the talks to be held with Russian cultural officials and figures during his visit will usher into new events.



“Iran and Russia hold long-lasting ties and have drawn new frameworks for cooperation over recent decades, which have resulted in fruitful cultural agreements and exchanges,” he stressed.



The forum will be attended by the ministers of culture from many countries, high-ranking political officials, representatives of international organizations, activists and scholars from across the globe.



Salehi is to deliver a speech at a specialized meeting on preserving antiquities and will also meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Medinsky and other officials attending the conference.



The forum consists of 15 different sections, including education, tourism, cinema, art and museology.



The international event will take place in St. Petersburg, Russia's cultural capital, from 15 to 17 November .

---

