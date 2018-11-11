By Trend

Azerbaijan actively participates in promoting energy efficiency, the International Energy Agency (IEA) told Trend.

"The IEA is working closely with Azerbaijan on the EU4Energy Programme, which has a strong focus on sustainable energy, energy markets and energy security, while promoting evidence based policymaking. The four-year programme, which runs through 2020, has had a strong emphasis on Energy Efficiency, from both a policy and data perspective and we have seen strong levels of participation from Azerbaijan on this and other topics," said the Agency.

As for the recent visit of IEA’s Executive Director Dr Fatih Birol to Azerbaijan, IEA said that the visit included meeting with Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov to discuss key energy developments in Azerbaijan, including efforts to improve electricity market design, as well as the country’s investment in its petrochemicals sector in order to diversify economically and reap more value-add from their oil and gas.

"Another highlight from the visit was the meeting with the President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev to discuss oil and gas sector developments," said the IEA.

Further, IEA said its recent report Energy Efficiency 2018 shows the great potential for energy efficiency to contribute to all energy and climate goals, and sets out an Efficient World Strategy that identifies the key policy actions required to deliver these benefits.

"The IEA is pleased to announce its new online global exchange platform for energy efficiency. The new platform allows countries to share information and learn from each other about best practice in energy efficiency policies. All countries are encouraged to use the online platform to find the latest information on energy efficiency issues, and to help develop it by providing country-specific information to the IEA to be included on the platform," said the Agency.

"The global exchange platform supports countries wishing to pursue these opportunities by providing information on how to design and implement policies based on the experience of other countries."

IEA was established in November 1974. The original founding members were Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Norway (under a special Agreement), Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States. Joining in the following years were Greece (1976), New Zealand (1977), Australia (1979), Portugal (1981), Finland (1992), France (1992), Hungary (1997), Czech Republic (2001), Republic of Korea (2002), Slovak Republic (2007), Poland (2008), Estonia (2014), and more recently Mexico (2018).