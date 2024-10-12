Cyber attacks on Azerbaijan’s state institutions announced

12 October 2024 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

Between January and September 2024, the Special Communication and Information Security State Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SCIS) identified 739 indicators of cyber attacks (IOC) aimed at state institutions, Azernews reports.

According to SCIS data, this figure marks a 17.1% decrease compared to the same period last year. Of the detected threats, 379 were identified and blocked through internal investigations, while 360 were addressed following incident reports from government agencies.

In September alone, 64 cyberattacks were detected, reflecting a 16.9% decline compared to the previous year.

During the reporting period, SCIS blocked a staggering 618.4 million malicious links on the AzStateNet network. Additionally, 3.39 million threats were neutralized through the central antivirus system installed on end-user devices, and 181,298 harmful electronic documents were intercepted by the "Sandbox" protection system.

These efforts demonstrate Azerbaijan's continuous measures to bolster cybersecurity and protect state institutions from evolving digital threats.

---

