Israel to supply Azerbaijan with two satellites worth $120 million

23 April 2023 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

In the near future, the Israeli defense company will supply two satellites to Azerbaijan with a total cost of $120 million, Azernews reports, citing the Israeli Foreign Ministry office.

Recall, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport reported that the first Earth observation satellite in Azerbaijan, Azersky, had completed its mission.

According to the department, the exchange of information with the satellite has been stopped.

Azercosmos OJSC and the manufacturer of the satellite tried to restore contact with it, but failed to do so, the ministry said.

It is reported that a possible reason for the termination of data exchange with the satellite could be its collision with small-sized space debris or a meteorite.

