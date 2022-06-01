Young gymnast shares excitement about 1st Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship of Ojag Sport Club

1 June 2022 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The 1st Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship of Ojag Sport Club is very exciting, a student of the Zagatala branch of Ojag Sport club Firuza Mammadova told Trend.

"My parents instilled in me a love for rhythmic gymnastics. Even though the training isn't always easy, my love for this sport's discipline grows day by day. I'm very contented to be a part of the competition,” she said.

The young gymnast emphasized her favorite athletes, the members of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team Zohra Aghamirova, Arzu Jalilova, Narmin Bayramova.

"I do love to watch international competitions in rhythmic gymnastics held in Baku. It's completely mesmerizing to watch the world's well-known athletes performing complex rhythmic elements," she added.

The 1st Open Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship of Ojag Sport Club is being held at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on June 1-2. As many as 248 gymnasts, including 202 athletes representing the capital's sports clubs, and 46 young gymnasts from the country's regions, are taking part in the Championship.

There are 11 teams in group exercises representing Baku clubs and four teams from the regions performing both in the individual program and in group exercises in the age categories of 'kids', 'pre-juniors' and 'juniors'.

During the two-day competition, the young graces are competing in the All-Around both in the individual program and in group exercises.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz