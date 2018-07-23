By Arzu Abdullayeva

The official countdown to the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF), to be held next year in Baku, began unveiling the festival’s logo on July 21.

The logo, designed by local designers of the brand agency, “Leo Burnett,” aims to reflect the ancient culture and history of the country that holds international sports competitions, by means of uniting the heritage and culture of Baku (fire and ancient Azerbaijani ornament -- buta), as well as reflecting the modern architectural examples of the capital (Flame Towers and Heydar Aliyev Center).

Enlivening bright colors, the logo depicts the beauty of the city and positive energy of each participant of the competition.

“The logo presented by us, is a manifestation of Azerbaijani culture, reflecting the sporting struggle uniting millions of people, inspiring the whole world and showing the true spirit of the European Olympic movement,” said Azad Rahimov, Youth and Sport minister, deputy chairman of the organizing committee “Baku-2019. “Having a great sporting tradition, Azerbaijan, which has held a lot of prestigious competitions at a high level, is looking forward to the day when it will greet young European athletes in Baku.”

Held under the patronage of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and the pride of the European Olympic Committees with 25 years of tradition, the EYOF is the first top European multi-sport event aimed at young athletes aged 14 to 18. Winter and Summer editions are implemented, which take place in two-year cycles.

The event will take place in Baku on July 21-27, 2019, with ten sports on the program for the 2019 Summer EYOF.

