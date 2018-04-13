By Trend

Gymnasts representing Russia Yana Pavlova and Susana Kochesok have positively assessed their performance at the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

"The performance was successful. We have performed all that we had planned. We had to pass the qualification, and then we will aim for the medal in the finals. I would like to mention a good support of fans," Pavlova told Trend on April 13.

Pavlova stressed that the Championship is organized perfectly, adding that she really likes Baku.

"I have visited your city several times. I really like it, especially the Old Town [Icherisheher] and the Maiden Tower," she added.