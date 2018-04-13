By Trend
Gymnasts representing Russia Yana Pavlova and Susana Kochesok have positively assessed their performance at the European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.
"The performance was successful. We have performed all that we had planned. We had to pass the qualification, and then we will aim for the medal in the finals. I would like to mention a good support of fans," Pavlova told Trend on April 13.
Pavlova stressed that the Championship is organized perfectly, adding that she really likes Baku.
"I have visited your city several times. I really like it, especially the Old Town [Icherisheher] and the Maiden Tower," she added.
Kochesok said that she was a bit worried before the performance.
"I performed as I planned, but I could have done better. I want to note that you have a very good arena, everything is organized professionally," she said.
The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling kicked off in Baku on April 12.
The qualifying trampoline competitions among seniors, double mini-trampoline competitions among juniors, as well as team finals in double mini-trampoline competitions among juniors and trampoline competitions among seniors will be held today.
More than 400 gymnasts from 25 countries are participating in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions are being held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.
---
