FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup has announced finalists of horizontal bar exercises in Baku.

The finalists are Greece's representative Vlasis Maras, Dutch gymnast Bart Deurloo, Japanese athletes Kenta Chiba and Kazuma Kaya, Belarusian Andrei Likhovitskiy, Anton Kovacevic from Croatia and representatives of Kazakhstan - Yerbol Jantykov and Danil Baturin.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Murad Agarzayev and Timur Bayramov failed to reach the finals, taking 25th and 21st places, respectively, in the qualifications.

The second day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena on March 16. The second day saw qualification competitions for men in vault, pommel horse and horizontal bar exercises. Women gymnasts competed in balance beam and floor exercises.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on March 15.

Murad Agarzayev, Dariy Morozov and Timur Bayramov represent Azerbaijan in men's gymnastics competitions, and Marina Nekrasova, Maria Smirnova and Yulia Inshina in women's gymnastics.

A total of 102 gymnasts from 25 countries are taking part in the competitions that will last until March 18.

