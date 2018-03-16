By Trend

FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup has announced the finalists of pommel horse exercises in Baku.

The finalists are Chinese Taipei gymnast Lee Chi Kai, Iranian gymnast Saeed Reza Keikha, Chinese gymnasts Hao Weng and Junwen Wang, Belarus gymnast Andrey Likhovitskiy, Croatian gymnast Takaaki Sugino, Kazakh gymnast Nariman Kurbanov and Slovenian gymnast Saso Bertoncelj.

Azerbaijani gymnasts Dariy Morozov and Murad Agarzayev failed to reach the pommel horse finals, ranking 13th and 33rd in the qualifying competitions.

The second day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena on March 16. The second day saw qualification competitions for men in vault, pommel horse and horizontal bar exercises. Women gymnasts competed in balance beam and floor exercises.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on March 15.

Murad Agarzayev, Dariy Morozov and Timur Bayramov represent Azerbaijan in men's gymnastics competitions, and Marina Nekrasova, Maria Smirnova and Yulia Inshina in women's gymnastics.

A total of 102 gymnasts from 25 countries are taking part in the competitions that will last until March 18.

